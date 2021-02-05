National Oilwell (NOV) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. ( NOV Quick Quote NOV - Free Report) reported adjusted loss of 42 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. However, the year-ago bottom line was a profit of 13 cents per share. This downside could be attributed to weakness in the Rig Technologies and the Completion & Production Solutions units, partially offset bybetter-than-expected revenues from the Wellbore Technologies unit. Total revenues of $1.33 billion were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line plunged 41.6% from the year-ago number of $2.28 billion. Segmental Performance Revenues summed $437 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million and also compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s $759 million, thanks to a drop in drilling operations, which induced lower capital equipment backlog. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $19 million decreased from the year-earlier quarter’s $112 million. Rig Technologies: Segmental revenues of $373 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370 million but fell 51.2% year over year. The outperformance was led by improved drilling operations in North America, partially offset by weakness in the international and offshore markets. Further, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $12 million deteriorated from the prior-year’s $143 million. Wellbore Technologies: Revenues of $546 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559 million and also dropped 31.7% from $799 million in the year-earlier quarter. This downside could be attributed to lower backlog and logistical troubles from coronavirus-induced restrictions. The unit recorded adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, down from the year-ago figure of $96 million. Completion & Production Solutions: Backlog Capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $2.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2020 including $190 million worth of new orders. The Completion & Production Solutions’ backlog for capital equipment orders totalled $696 million at the end of the fourth quarter comprising $215 million of new orders. Balance Sheet As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.69 billion and a long-term debt of $1.83 billion. The total debt-to-total capitalization was 25.8%. The company has $2 billion available under its revolving credit facility Zacks Rank & Key Picks National Oilwell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the space are energy DCP Midstream Partners, LP ( DCP Quick Quote DCP - Free Report) , Plains Group Holdings, L.P. ( PAGP Quick Quote PAGP - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases. Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
National Oilwell (NOV) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV - Free Report) reported adjusted loss of 42 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. However, the year-ago bottom line was a profit of 13 cents per share. This downside could be attributed to weakness in the Rig Technologies and the Completion & Production Solutions units, partially offset bybetter-than-expected revenues from the Wellbore Technologies unit.
Total revenues of $1.33 billion were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line plunged 41.6% from the year-ago number of $2.28 billion.
Segmental Performance
Rig Technologies: Revenues summed $437 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million and also compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s $759 million, thanks to a drop in drilling operations, which induced lower capital equipment backlog. The unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $19 million decreased from the year-earlier quarter’s $112 million.
Wellbore Technologies: Segmental revenues of $373 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370 million but fell 51.2% year over year. The outperformance was led by improved drilling operations in North America, partially offset by weakness in the international and offshore markets. Further, the unit’s adjusted EBITDA of $12 million deteriorated from the prior-year’s $143 million.
Completion & Production Solutions: Revenues of $546 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559 million and also dropped 31.7% from $799 million in the year-earlier quarter. This downside could be attributed to lower backlog and logistical troubles from coronavirus-induced restrictions. The unit recorded adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, down from the year-ago figure of $96 million.
NOV Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NOV Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NOV Inc. Quote
Backlog
Capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $2.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2020 including $190 million worth of new orders.
The Completion & Production Solutions’ backlog for capital equipment orders totalled $696 million at the end of the fourth quarter comprising $215 million of new orders.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.69 billion and a long-term debt of $1.83 billion. The total debt-to-total capitalization was 25.8%. The company has $2 billion available under its revolving credit facility
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
National Oilwell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the energy space are DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) , Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
