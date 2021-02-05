We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What to Expect From Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered an earnings surprise of 43.7%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
With the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions, most E&P companies in the Permian Basin have been gradually increasing production volumes to meet demand. This might positively impact Plains All American’s fourth-quarter results as the firm has a strong presence in the region and substantial fee-based earnings.
The firm’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from cost-management initiatives, and the steps taken to streamline as well as increase efficiencies across the business.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit is pegged at 31 cents, which indicates a decline of 50.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for total revenues stands at $6.71 billion, suggesting a 26.7% decrease from the year-earlier reported number.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does predict an earnings beat for Plains All American this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: Plains All American has an Earnings ESP of +22.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can also consider some other players from the same industry that too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank 3.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 23. It has an Earnings ESP of +37.50% and a Zacks Rank 3.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +21.62% and a Zacks Rank 2.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>