Why Cummins (CMI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Cummins in Focus
Cummins (CMI - Free Report) is headquartered in Columbus, and is in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. The stock has seen a price change of 2.19% since the start of the year. The engine maker is paying out a dividend of $1.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.33% compared to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry's yield of 0.57% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.40 is up 2.2% from last year. Cummins has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.45%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cummins's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for CMI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $13.84 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 15.24%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CMI is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).