Here's What Accenture (ACN) Will Gain From Imaginea Acquisition

Accenture plc’s (ACN - Free Report) shares have gained 18.2% over the past year, outperforming the 17.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.8% rise of  the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company recently announced acquisition of cloud-native product and platform engineering firm Imaginea for an undisclosed amount. Imaginea currently has more than 200 global clients whom it advises on how to achieve cloud-first transformations.

Around 1,350 cloud professionals from Imaginea, highly skilled in cloud data and cloud modernization, will join Accenture Cloud First. Notably, Accenture had unveiled plans to invest $3 billion in Cloud First over three years, in September 2020.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

Through the acquisition, Accenture Cloud First will be in a position to leverage Imaginea’s cloud-native and product engineering skills to enhance its global capabilities that enable clients across any industry transform to cloud-first businesses.

The buyout will help Accenture create value for its clients by helping them to drive innovation more efficiently and manage complex changes as well.

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

