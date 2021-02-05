We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) . CZWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.81. Over the past year, CZWI's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.98 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 8.13.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CZWI has a P/S ratio of 1.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.52.
Finally, our model also underscores that CZWI has a P/CF ratio of 6.32. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CZWI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.23. Within the past 12 months, CZWI's P/CF has been as high as 9.24 and as low as 3.64, with a median of 4.78.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CZWI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.