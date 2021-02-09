We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of polymer resins in the United States and around the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU - Free Report) is a private equity firm that specializes in acquisition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) is a provider of data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS - Free Report) is a discoverer and developer of RNA-targeted therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
