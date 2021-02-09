Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of polymer resins in the United States and around the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU - Free Report) is a private equity firm that specializes in acquisition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) is a provider of data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS - Free Report) is a discoverer and developer of RNA-targeted therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

