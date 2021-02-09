We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is United States Cellular (USM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
United States Cellular is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. USM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USM's full-year earnings has moved 30.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, USM has moved about 9.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.98% on average. As we can see, United States Cellular is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, USM belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.77% this year, meaning that USM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to USM as it looks to continue its solid performance.