Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.61, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 2.75% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.41% in that time.
CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.55, down 804.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $163.12 million, down 96.59% from the year-ago period.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.08 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.38% and +12.97%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher within the past month. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.