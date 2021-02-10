Back to top

Company News for Feb 9, 2021

  • Global Payments Inc.'s (GPN - Free Report) shares rose 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s (AMG - Free Report) shares soared 17.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73.
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corp. (CNA - Free Report) surged 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.
  • Shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) climbed 5.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.


 


