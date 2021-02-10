Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ( RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $1.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%. However, the bottom line declined 65.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of 4 cents on adjusted operating income. Reinsurance Group's operating revenues of $4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line also improved 7.3% year over year. Net premiums of $3.3 billion rose 9% year over year. Investment income increased 0.7% from the prior-year quarter to $682 million. Average investment yield was down 35 basis points to 4.20% primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents. Total benefits and expenses at Reinsurance Group increased 14.3% year over year to $3.9 billion. Higher claims and other policy benefits and policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Full-Year Highlights
For 2020, Reinsurance Group delivered adjusted operating income of $7.54 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, it declined 43.5% year over year as well.
Moreover, total operating revenues of $14.6 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.5% and also grew 2.9% year over year. Quarterly Segment Update U.S. and Latin America: Total pre-tax income decreased 85.7% to $27 million in the quarter under discussion. The Traditional segment reported pre-tax adjusted operating loss of $89 million against pre-tax adjusted operating income of $83 million in the year-ago quarter due to the negative impact from individual mortality estimated COVID-19-related claim costs of approximately $230 million. It was offset by solid performance of The Group and Individual Health businesses, attributable to favorable claims experience. Net premiums rose 2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion. Asset Intensive segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income improved 7.7% to $70 million. Capital Solutions business reported pre-tax adjusted operating income of $23 million, which decreased 11.5% year over year. Canada: Total pre-tax income increased 28.6% to $45 million. Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 29.6% year over year to $35 million. The current period reflected modestly unfavorable individual claims experience, primarily due to the COVID-19 impact. It was offset by favorable underwriting experience in the other lines of business. Moreover, forex had a favorable effect of $1 million on the metric. Net premiums increased 2.9% to $284 million. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted net premiums by $4 million. Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 14.3% year over year to $8 million, attributable to favorable longevity experience, while net foreign currency fluctuations had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Total pre-tax income of $25 million decreased 73.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Pre-tax adjusted operating loss of the traditional segment was $13 million against pre-tax adjusted operating income of $23 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to unfavorable underwriting experience, which was partially related to estimated COVID-19 claim costs. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $2 million on pre-tax adjusted operating loss. Premiums increased 20% to $442 million in the quarter due to growth of new and existing business. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted net premiums by $8 million. Financial Solutions segment delivered pre-tax adjusted operating income of $41 million, down 43.8% from the year-ago quarter. Net foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable effect of $1 million on the metric. Asia/Pacific: Total pre-tax income of nearly $73 million increased 192% from the prior-year quarter. Traditional segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income of $25 million was up 108.3% attributable to favorable underwriting experience in Asia, partially offset by a loss in Australia. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of $1 million. Premiums increased 19% to $785 million, reflecting growth of new and existing business. Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $20 million on net premiums. Financial Solutions segment’s pre-tax adjusted operating income increased 187.5% to $23 million, attributable to growth and favorable experience on existing business in Asia. Net premiums increased 5% to $40 million, attributable to the addition of new business over the past year. Corporate and Other: Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was $24 million, narrower than loss of $40 million in the prior-year period. The loss was relatively in line with the average expected run rate. Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2020, Reinsurance Group had assets worth $84.6 billion, up 10.3% from the level at 2019 end.
As of Dec 31, 2020, Reinsurance Group’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, decreased 2% year over year to $132.33. Adjusted return on equity was 3.6%. The company exited the quarter with $1.3 billion in excess capital. Capital Deployment
The board of directors approved a dividend of 70 cents per share, unchanged from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 4 to shareholders of record as of Feb 18.
