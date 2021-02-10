We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Offing for Dominion Energy's (D) Q4 Earnings?
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on Feb 12, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 8% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Dominion generates a substantial portion of regulated electric and natural gas revenues from residential customers. The ongoing expansion of its electric and natural gas customer base is expected to have boosted demand and fourth-quarter earnings. Repurchase of shares and the resultant reduction of shares outstanding are likely to have positively impacted fourth-quarter earnings.
Expectation
Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of 73-87 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 76 cents per share, indicating a decline of 35.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +9.21%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 on Feb 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.
CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>