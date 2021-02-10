We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Marathon Oil (MRO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MRO and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Marathon Oil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 47.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, MRO has moved about 19.04% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 11.19%. This shows that Marathon Oil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, MRO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.54% this year, meaning that MRO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track MRO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.