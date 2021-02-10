We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season continues to grind on as over 650 companies are expected to report this week.
While the FAANG stocks have reported earnings, there are still hot growth companies that haven’t yet reported.
Additionally, the small and mid-caps are starting to report, including top consumer brands and retailers.
These 5 companies are the top earnings charts to watch this week.
Some have great earnings surprise track records and others are red-hot, hitting new 5-year highs.
Will they beat and keep their momentum?
5 Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Cisco (CSCO - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s an impressive record. However, the Street hasn’t been rewarding shareholders. Shares are only up 2% in the last year but are cheap, trading at with a forward P/E of 15.
2. Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs but aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 59. Can it keep rallying?
3. Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) has been one of the hottest stocks on the Street. Shares are up 407% in the last year. It’s beat 7 quarters in a row. Is it too hot to handle?
4. Bunge (BG - Free Report) has beat 6 out of 7 quarters. Food ingredients companies have seen a big rebound. Shares are up 35% in the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.8.
5. General Motors (GM - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record. It’s only missed once in the last 5 years. It has been trading in a narrow range for years but it has now broken out to new 5-year highs, adding 62% in the last year on its plans to go all electric by 2030. Shares are still dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 9. Is it time to buy?
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>