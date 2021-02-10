We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Celanese (CE) Extends Contract for Carbon Monoxide Supply
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) recently announced the extension of its long-term contract with Linde Gas Singapore Pte. Limited. The extension was done for the supply of carbon monoxide to its Singapore acetyls chemical facility located at Jurong Island.
Linde operates large integrated gasification facilities in Singapore to produce hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has been supplying Celanese since 2004, which began its acetic acid operations in Singapore in 2000.
The production of acetic acid involves carbon monoxide as its key feedstock. The extension of the contract will offer Celanese’s Singapore facility with an ongoing, reliable and strategically-advantageous supply of carbon monoxide for its 600 kiloton acetic acid plant and acetyls production processes.
The collaboration with Linde enabled Celanese to enhance its operational flexibility in support of its long-term strategy. It is based on low cost, flexible production that is designed to meet customers’ needs globally.
Shares of Celanese have gained 19.1% in the past year compared with 15.8% rise of the industry.
Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that the global demand during the fourth quarter recovered and end-markets progressed toward pre-pandemic levels. It expects current demand conditions to persist and favorable Acetyl Chain industry dynamics to continue in the first quarter of 2021. It expects contributions from its controllable actions as well as demand recovery to help it deliver adjusted earnings of $9.50-$10 per share in 2021.
Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus
Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote
