WESCO's (WCC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, which reflects a 7.6% year-over-year decrease. Also, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.

The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.1 billion, up 96.7% year over year. The increase was due to its merger with Anixter that was completed on Jun 22, 2020, partially offset by weak demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The metric was also up 4.4% on a sequential basis.

Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.098 billion.

WESCO International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Top-line Details

During the third quarter, the company organized the business into three strategic business units, namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).

EES: Revenues in this segment were $1.7 billion for the quarter, up 35.2% from the year-ago period.

CSS: Revenues in this segment were $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, up 499.5% from the year-ago period.

UBS: Revenues in this segment were $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter, up 71.3% from the year-ago period.

Operating Details

Gross margin was 18.7% for the reported quarter, which expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $637.9 million, or 15.5% of net sales for the fourth quarter.

WESCO’s adjusted operating margin came in at 4.2%, which expanded 10 bps from the prior-year quarter due to higher sales.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fourth quarter-end, cash & cash equivalents were $449.1 million, up from $352.2 million in the prior-year comparable period. Net long-term debt for fourth-quarter 2020 was $4.4 billion versus $4.9 billion in the prior-year period.

WESCO generated $125 million of cash from operations and $124 million in free cash flow for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For 2021, management expects sales growth to increase to 6% from 3% a year ago in all three business units. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to expand in the range of 5.4-5.7% and adjusted EPS growth is projected in the range of $5.50-$6.00.

