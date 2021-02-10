Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invesco (IVZ) January AUM Up on Favorable Markets & Inflows

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for January 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,367.1 billion represents an 1.3% increase from the prior month.

This was largely driven by favorable market returns, which raised the company’s AUM by $2 billion. Further, Invesco witnessed total net inflows of $14.3 billion during the month. Moreover, FX increased AUM by $0.6 billion. Also, the company recorded net long-term inflows of $13.3 billion in January, while non-management fee earning net outflows were $4.4 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jan 31 was $1,374 billion and preliminary average active AUM summed $997.1 billion.

At the end of the reported month, the company’s Equity AUM dipped marginally from the prior month to $689.5 billion. However, Money Market AUM increased 5.3% to $114.3 billion. Also, Alternatives AUM grew nearly 1% sequentially to $178.2 billion.

Further, Fixed Income AUM of $300.6 billion rose 1.4% from December 2020-end, while Balanced AUM for January was $84.5 billion, up 7.1%.

Invesco’s global presence and solid AUM balance augur well for its prospects. Nonetheless, lower interest rates and a tough operating backdrop are key near-term concerns.

Shares of Invesco have rallied 20% over the past year, outperforming 12.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Currently, Invesco sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $81.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 1.6% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2.1 billion were partially offset by market depreciation of $586 million and distributions of $207 million.

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.49 trillion for January 2021. Results displayed a sight fall from the $1.5 trillion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW - Free Report) is likely to come out with January AUM numbers in the coming days.

