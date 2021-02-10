Franklin (BEN) January AUM Down on Low Equity & Hybrid Assets

Franklin Resources
(
BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report
) has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1494.4 billion for January 2021. This reflects a 0.2% decrease from the $1498 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020.
The slight contraction in AUM balance mainly reflects market slump and modest long-term net outflows. These were partly offset by cash-management net inflows.
Month-end total equity assets and total fixed income assets came in at $490.2 billion and $665.4 billion, down 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, from December 2020. Franklin recorded $139.7 billion in hybrid assets, down 0.9% from the prior month.
Alternatives assets aggregated $128.9 billion, up 1.4% from the prior month’s $127.1 billion. Cash-management funds came in at $70.2 billion, up 9.3% from the prior-month figure of $64.2 billion.
Franklin is well poised for growth on the company’s robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. However, a stringent regulatory environment and the sluggish economic recovery are near-term concerns for the bank.
Shares of the company have gained 17.4% in the past six months, underperforming the 26.1% rally of the
industry
.
Performance of Other Asset Management Firms Cohen & Steers
(
CNS Quick Quote CNS - Free Report
) reported preliminary AUM of $81.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2020, up 4.2% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2.06 billion were partly offset by market depreciation of $0.59 billion and distributions of $207 million.
Invesco Ltd.
(
IVZ Quick Quote IVZ - Free Report
) announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1367.1 billion, up 1.3% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $2 billion.
Among others,
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
(
TROW Quick Quote TROW - Free Report
) will report AUM figures soon.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>Franklin Resources (
BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report
) has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1494.4 billion for January 2021. This reflects a 0.2% decrease from the $1498 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020.
The slight contraction in AUM balance mainly reflects market slump and modest long-term net outflows. These were partly offset by cash-management net inflows.
Month-end total equity assets and total fixed income assets came in at $490.2 billion and $665.4 billion, down 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, from December 2020. Franklin recorded $139.7 billion in hybrid assets, down 0.9% from the prior month.
Alternatives assets aggregated $128.9 billion, up 1.4% from the prior month’s $127.1 billion. Cash-management funds came in at $70.2 billion, up 9.3% from the prior-month figure of $64.2 billion.
Franklin is well poised for growth on the company’s robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. However, a stringent regulatory environment and the sluggish economic recovery are near-term concerns for the bank.
Shares of the company have rallied 17.4% in the past six months, underperforming the 25.3% rally of the industry.
Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Management Firms
Cohen & Steers (
CNS Quick Quote CNS - Free Report
) reported preliminary AUM of $81.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2020, up 4.2% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2.06 billion were partly offset by market depreciation of $0.59 billion and distributions of $207 million.
Invesco Ltd. (
IVZ Quick Quote IVZ - Free Report
) announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1367.1 billion, up 1.3% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $2 billion.
Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW Quick QuoteTROW - Research Report) will report AUM figures soon.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Franklin (BEN) January AUM Down on Low Equity & Hybrid Assets
Performance of Other Asset Management Firms
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today