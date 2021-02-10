We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dow Jones ETF (DIA) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 73% from its 52-week low price of $182.10 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
DIA in Focus
DIA is one of the largest and most-popular ETFs in the large-cap space. It holds 30 blue chip stocks with key holdings in information technology, healthcare, industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary that account for a double-digit exposure each. It charges investors 16 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The large-cap segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch as the Dow Jones has been hitting a series of record highs lately. The rally came on the back of renewed optimism over speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. A massive fiscal relief package, signs of a healing labor market, continued progress in more vaccines and a rapid vaccination has rekindled investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, DIA has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>