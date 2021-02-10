Fiserv's (FISV) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV Quick Quote FISV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 beat the consensus mark by 0.8% and increased year over year. Adjusted revenues of $3.62 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.6%.
Internal revenue growth was 1% in the reported quarter, with 3% growth in the Acceptance segment and 1% decline in both the Fintech and Payments segments
Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have lost 7.9% compared with 3.4% decline of the
industry it belongs to. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 19%.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues in Detail
Revenues at the
Merchant Acceptance segment came in at $1.44 billion, down 7.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $1.44 billion fell 1.3% year over year.
Revenues at the
Payments and Network segment decreased 2.2% year over year to $1.41 billion. Adjusted revenues of $1.42 billion declined 2.1% year over year.
Revenues at the
Financial Technology segment decreased 1.1% year over year to $742 million.
Revenues at
Total processing and services segment increased 7.4% year over year to $3.09 billion while product revenues grew 4.9% year over year to $735 million.
Adjusted operating income of $1.18 billion was up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 35.6% grew 420 basis points (bps) year over year.
Adjusted operating income at the Merchant Acceptance segment was $443 million, up 8.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin grew 280 bps year over year to 30.7%.
Adjusted operating income at the Payments and Network segment was $660 million, up 4.8% year over year. Adjusted operating margin improved 300 bps year over year to 46.4%.
Operating income at the Financial Technology segment totaled $271 million, up 13.9% year over year. Operating margin of 36.5% improved 490 bps.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Fiserv exited fourth-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $906 million compared with $937 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $20.3 billion compared with $20.9 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $1.19 billion of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $1.05 billion. Capital expenditures were $211 million.
The company repurchased 1.8 million shares for $200 million in the reported quarter. Also, the company's board of directors approved a new 60 million share repurchase authorization during the reported quarter.
2021 Guidance
Fiserv expects full-year 2021 internal revenue growth to be 8% to 12%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated between $5.30 and $5.50, indicating growth of 20% to 24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 lies within the guidance.
The guidance does not include any significant extension of coronavirus impacts beyond the first half of 2021.
