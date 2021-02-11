We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Roku (ROKU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Roku (ROKU - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Roku is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 20.73% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ROKU has moved about 30.91% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.91% on average. As we can see, Roku is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.44% so far this year, so ROKU is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROKU as it looks to continue its solid performance.