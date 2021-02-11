We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
5 Amazing Earnings Charts
Earnings season continues to grind on as over 650 companies are expected to report this week.
While the FAANG stocks have reported earnings, there are still hot growth companies that haven’t yet reported.
Additionally, the small and mid-caps are starting to report, including top consumer brands and retailers.
These 5 stocks have been red hot to start 2021.
Some have great earnings surprise track records, with no misses in the last 5 years, and others are breaking out to new all-time highs.
Will they beat and keep their momentum?
1. iRobot Corp. (IRBT - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years, including during the pandemic in 2020. Impressive. Shares are up over 117% in the last year but aren’t cheap. They’re trading with a forward P/E of 55. Is the good news priced in?
2. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA - Free Report) hasn’t missed in the last 2 ½ years. In the third quarter, it saw its highest revenue ever as people are gaming during the pandemic. Shares are up 67% in the last year. Is it too hot to handle?
3. Yeti Holdings (YETI - Free Report) hasn’t missed since it’s 2018 IPO. Impressive. Shares are up 104% over the last year and now trade with a forward P/E of 35. Is there further upside?
4. Pool Corp. (POOL - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. Shares are trading at 5-year highs, up 58% in the last year as everyone has been installing pools during the pandemic. What happens as the pandemic eases?
5. The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters as its streaming business has taken off during the pandemic. Shares are up 28% in the last year and are trading at new all-time highs. Is there any gas left in the tank for further upside later in the year?
