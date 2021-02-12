We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a fully-integrated REIT which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI - Free Report) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality office and multifamily properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH - Free Report) provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.