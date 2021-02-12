Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a fully-integrated REIT which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI - Free Report) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality office and multifamily properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH - Free Report) provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) - free report >>

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) - free report >>

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) - free report >>

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) - free report >>

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

finance reit transportation