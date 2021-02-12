We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Lazard's (LAZ) January AUM Falls on Market Depreciation
Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 1.3% fall in preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of Jan 31, 2021, from December 2020. The total AUM balance aggregated $255.2 billion, marking a decline from the prior month’s $258.6 billion.
The January AUM entailed a market depreciation of $1.2 billion, negative foreign-exchange impact of $2 billion as well as net outflows of $1.1 billion.
Lazard’s equity AUM for January slid 1.7% from the prior month to $206.2 billion. Moreover, other assets edged down 1.2% sequentially to $5.1 billion. These declines were partially muted by marginal growth in fixed income to $43.8 billion.
Lazard can capitalize on its forte of organic growth, as highlighted by the bank’s revenue growth trend. Also, its prowess in the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments, along with cost-containment measures, will help the company withstand any tailwinds that might occur due to economic uncertainties.
Shares of the company have gained 26% in the past six months compared with 25.8% growth witnessed by the industry.
Currently, Lazard sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM balance of $81.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2021, up 4.2% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $2.06 billion were partly offset by a market depreciation of $0.59 billion and distributions of $207 million.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary January-end AUM balance of $1367.1 billion, up 1.3% from the previous-month end. Positive market returns aided this upswing, boosting the AUM by $2 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) recorded preliminary AUM balance of $1494.4 billion for January 2021. This reflected a 0.2% decrease from the $1498 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020.
