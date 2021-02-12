In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Has Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 9.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, TSM has gained about 22.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TSM belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.61% this year, meaning that TSM is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.