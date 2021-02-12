Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Semiconductor ETF (PSI) Hits a New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors looking for momentum, Dynamic Semiconductors Invesco ETF (PSI - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 177.2% from its 52-week low price of $44.68/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

PSI in Focus

The underlying Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of semiconductor companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. It has AUM of $472.8 million and charges 57 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the demand for digitization. Along with higher demand, scarcity of chips has been aiding shares of semiconductor companies. These companies are now in a position to charge higher for commodity chips like memory.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 94.28, which gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


INVS-DYN SEMI (PSI) - free report >>

Published in

etfs