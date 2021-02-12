In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
TransUnion (TRU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 16 before the bell.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average beat being 13.6%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 694.8 million, indicating growth of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is expected to have been benefited from organic growth in the Financial Services vertical in the U.S. Markets segment, growth in the Consumer Interactive segment, revenues from recent acquisitions and new product initiatives. TransUnion’s revenues of $696 million improved 1% year over year in the third quarter of 2020.
The consensus mark for adjusted EPS stands at 79 cents, indicating 5.3% year-over-year increase. In third-quarter 2020, adjusted EPS of 81 cents increased 6.6%.
TransUnion Price and EPS Surprise
TransUnion price-eps-surprise | TransUnion Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TransUnion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
TransUnion has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank of 1.
Black Knight (BKI - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +6.31% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Rackspace Technology (RXT - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
