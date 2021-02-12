Back to top

Company News for Feb 12, 2021

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.'s (KHC - Free Report) shares surged 4.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd.'s (CYBR - Free Report) shares gained 1.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
  • Shares of Kellogg Co. (K - Free Report) dropped 1.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
  • Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP - Free Report) tumbled 9.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

