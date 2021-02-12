We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Qorvo (QRVO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Qorvo is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 10.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, QRVO has gained about 5.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.28% on average. This shows that Qorvo is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, QRVO belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.29% so far this year, meaning that QRVO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to QRVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.