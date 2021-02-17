Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) provides cloud software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) produces and transports energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO - Free Report) produces and markets packaged bakery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) operates as a precious metals trading company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP - Free Report) depolymerizes waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.

