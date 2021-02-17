We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Beat in Store for Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Q4 Earnings?
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 153.9%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 148.5%, on average.
The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. The performance is likely to have been driven by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom businesses. The TDS Enterprise continues to benefit from growth in essential communications and high-quality data services.
At U.S. Cellular, retail net additions grew through an increase in connected devices. The higher average revenue per user, along with cost discipline, is likely to have aided the company’s performance. TDS Telecom grew its wireline video and broadband connections, thanks to the rise in demand for higher broadband speeds.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,358 million, indicating growth of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 4 cents, which suggests a decline of 60%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Telephone and Data Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Telephone and Data Systems’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +309.09% as the former is pegged at 15 cents and the latter at 4 cents.
Zacks Rank: Telephone and Data Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
