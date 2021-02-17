In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Cintas (CTAS) Provides Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Projections
Yesterday, Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) provided projections for third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ending February 2021). It noted that the pandemic-induced woes are concerning and it now has some clarity about its impact on the operations.
The company’s share price increased 0.4% yesterday, closing the trading session at $342.44.
Inside the Headlines
As noted, Cintas expects revenues to be $1.75-$1.76 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 down from $1.81 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share in the quarter are anticipated to be $2.15-$2.25 compared with $2.16 a year ago. It is worth mentioning here that the working days in the fiscal third quarter is one less than the year-ago quarter.
In addition, effective tax rate is expected to be 13-15% in the quarter. As regard to rewards to shareholder, the company has invested $82 million so far in the quarter to buy back its shares. It will also pay a quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents to shareholders on record as on Feb 15, 2021.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cintas’ revenues is pegged at $1.74 billion, reflecting a decline of 3.8% from the year-ago reported number. On the other hand, the consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.16, reflecting no change from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks Rank, Earnings Estimates and Price Performance
Cintas, with a market capitalization of $36 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Solid product offerings in hygiene and healthcare end markets as well as synergistic gains from buyouts are beneficial for the company. However, the uncertainties related to the pandemic, high debts and competitive threats are concerning.
In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 5.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $9.78 for fiscal 2021 (ended May 2021) and $9.89 for fiscal 2022 (ending May 2022), reflecting growth of 7.2% and 3.1% from the 60-day-ago figures.
Cintas Corporation Price and Consensus
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) , Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) and Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) . All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 28.95% for Applied Industrial, 19.21% for Illinois Tool and 19.61% for Graco.
