Top Stock Picks for Week of February 15, 2021
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. Polaris Inc is a stock many investors are watching right now. PII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value and Growth grade of A. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by double digits recently. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. Strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy.Zoom shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Zoom Video is undoubtedly the biggest gainer of the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Zoom has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors.
