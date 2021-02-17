We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
5 Must-See Agriculture Earnings Charts
Earnings season marches on with another 550 companies set to report this week.
On that list includes numerous big names in the agriculture industry.
Agriculture has been on the outs for several years as fertilizer and commodity prices had sunk. Farmers also struggled during the Trump Administration trade war with China.
But with wheat, corn and soybeans hitting multi-year highs in 2021, the farmers are seeing an uptick in income.
That means more spending on things like new equipment and fertilizers.
These five companies will be reporting this week.
Is 2021 looking even better than 2020?
1. The Andersons (ANDE - Free Report) has beat big 2 quarters in a row. This small cap agribusiness has a market cap of just $900 million. Shares are up 29% in the last year. Is there more to come in 2021?
2. Nutrien Ltd (NTR - Free Report) has also beat twice in a row. It’s also an agribusiness, with both crop nutrition and retail. Shares are up 33% over the last year but are well off the 5-year high. It pays the largest dividend among the group, with a yield of 3.2%.
3. Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) is a phosphate and potash manufacturer. It has beat 2 quarters in a row as well. Shares have jumped 48.5% in the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 19.
4. CF Industries Holdings (CF - Free Report) is the largest maker of ammonia. It has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but is coming off a big miss last quarter. It’s gained just 12.7% over the last year. Is this a buying opportunity?
5. Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares have soared to 5-year highs and are up 50% over the last year. They’re not cheap, with a forward P/E of 24. Is all the good news priced in?
