3 Soaring, Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before Earnings
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we quickly explore the bullish case for the remainder of 2021. The core of the episode is then centered around three growth-focused tech stocks that might be worth buying as they prepare to release their quarterly earnings results.
Stocks have continued to climb to new highs amid what has been a strong fourth quarter earnings season that’s seen Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and many other technology companies blow away quarterly estimates. On top of that, low interest rates, the possibility of more government spending, and the vaccine rollout helps further establish the bull case for the market (also read: Earnings Estimates Keep Going Up).
The first stock we dive into is e-commerce powerhouse Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) . The stock has surged over 30% since the end of January heading into its Q4 financial results that are due out before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 17.
We then look at streaming TV firm Roku (ROKU - Free Report) ahead of its Q4 release on Thursday. ROKU jumped to new highs Tuesday and it has crushed Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) over the last several years, as it stands to grow as more people leave legacy media in favor of Disney+ (DIS - Free Report) and other platforms.
The last stock we look at is Fiverr (FVRR - Free Report) . The company has created an on-demand, e-commerce-esque experience that “makes working with freelancers as easy as buying something on Amazon.” The stock, which hit new records Tuesday and is set to report Thursday, has skyrocketed over the last year to crush Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) , Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , and other high-flyers as it proves it is ready for the work-from-anywhere world.
