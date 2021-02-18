Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Earnings Estimates Rising for Hill-Rom (HRC): Will It Gain?

Hill-Rom (HRC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this medical equipment maker, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Hill-Rom, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.39 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +8.59% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hill-Rom has increased 11.6% because four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $5.74 per share represents a change of +3.8% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Hill-Rom, with five estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 8.35%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Hill-Rom earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Hill-Rom have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


