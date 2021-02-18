Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

A nalog Devices Inc. ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. Further, the bottom line increased 40% year over year but remained flat sequentially. Revenues of $1.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. Also, the top line improved 20% year over year and 2.1% from the fourth- quarter fiscal 2020 level as well. Strong performance delivered by the company across all end-markets, especially the industrial market, drove the year-over-year top line. Revenues by End Markets Industrial: The company generated revenues of $855.4 million (accounting for 55% of total revenues), which grew 24% year over year. Communications: Revenues from this market came in at $281.05 million (18% of revenues), increasing 16% year over year. Automotive: Revenues from this market summed $245.3 million (16% of revenues), up 19% from the year-ago quarter. Consumer: This market generated revenues worth$176.7 million (11% of revenues), reflecting 5% growth on a year-over-year basis. Operating Details Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 70%. Adjusted operating expenses were $455.5 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 29.2%, contracting 240 bps year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 40.7% during the reported quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow As of Jan 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.05 billion, down from $1.06 billion as of Oct 31, 2020. Long-term debt was $4.7 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter, down from $5.1 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter. Net cash provided by operations was $427.9 million in the reported quarter, down from $673million in the prior quarter. The company generated $361 million of free cash flow during the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, Analog Devices returned $386 million to its shareholders of which it made dividend payments worth $229 million and repurchased shares worth $157 million in the fiscal first quarter. Guidance For second-quarter fiscal 2021, Analog Devices expects revenues to be $1.60 billion (+/- $50 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.54 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.44 (+/- $0.08) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.39 per share. The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins to be 41% (+/- 70 bps). Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) , Workday, Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ( MTSI Quick Quote MTSI - Free Report) , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rate for CrowdStrike, Workday and MACOM is currently pegged at 25%, 25.36% and 37%, respectively. Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027. Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration. Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Image: Bigstock
Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Analog Devices Inc. (ADI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1%. Further, the bottom line increased 40% year over year but remained flat sequentially.
Revenues of $1.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. Also, the top line improved 20% year over year and 2.1% from the fourth- quarter fiscal 2020 level as well.
Strong performance delivered by the company across all end-markets, especially the industrial market, drove the year-over-year top line.
Revenues by End Markets
Industrial: The company generated revenues of $855.4 million (accounting for 55% of total revenues), which grew 24% year over year.
Communications: Revenues from this market came in at $281.05 million (18% of revenues), increasing 16% year over year.
Automotive: Revenues from this market summed $245.3 million (16% of revenues), up 19% from the year-ago quarter.
Consumer: This market generated revenues worth$176.7 million (11% of revenues), reflecting 5% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 70%.
Adjusted operating expenses were $455.5 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 29.2%, contracting 240 bps year over year.
Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 40.7% during the reported quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jan 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.05 billion, down from $1.06 billion as of Oct 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $4.7 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter, down from $5.1 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.
Net cash provided by operations was $427.9 million in the reported quarter, down from $673million in the prior quarter.
The company generated $361 million of free cash flow during the fiscal first quarter.
Additionally, Analog Devices returned $386 million to its shareholders of which it made dividend payments worth $229 million and repurchased shares worth $157 million in the fiscal first quarter.
Guidance
For second-quarter fiscal 2021, Analog Devices expects revenues to be $1.60 billion (+/- $50 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.54 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.44 (+/- $0.08) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.39 per share.
The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins to be 41% (+/- 70 bps).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) , Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate for CrowdStrike, Workday and MACOM is currently pegged at 25%, 25.36% and 37%, respectively.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>