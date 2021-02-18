We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Ebang International (EBON) Spikes on Bitcoin Mining Announcement
Shares of Ebang International spiked sharply on Wednesday after announcing plans to launch a Bitcoin mining business and invest in data center construction that supports Bitcoin mining activities. “This move will increase our revenue in the cryptocurrency business and optimize our product offering structure,” said CEO Dong Hu in a news release.
EBON is up 30% in late-afternoon trading.
Ebang is a Hangzhou, China-based blockchain technology company known for its application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design. It also just announced another chip product a few weeks ago that can mine two popular cryptocurrencies, Litecoin and Dogecoin, at the same time.
While the simultaneous mining of these two Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies was already doable, the new chip will allow Ebang to sell a new line of mining equipment that management believes is superior to other machines currently on the market.
