This Week's Red-Hot Earnings Charts
Earnings season marches on with another 550 companies set to report this week.
And while FAANG is in the rearview mirror, there are still some red-hot companies that have yet to report.
These 5 companies are trading near 5-year highs and have outstanding earnings surprise track records including perfect earnings surprise records
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. There are just a couple dozen companies that have done it.
Yet these companies have managed to do so, and during a global pandemic, no less.
Can they keep their earnings streaks alive?
5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts
1. Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) has the chart of the week. It hasn’t missed since its 2016 IPO. Shares are at all time highs, up 239% in the last year. It doesn’t have a P/E as it still has negative earnings. Is it too hot to handle?
2. Walmart (WMT - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years. It has put together 3 beats in a row, during a global pandemic. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 22.1% over the last year. With a forward P/E of 24.9, is all the good news priced in?
3. Appian Corp (APPN - Free Report) hasn’t missed since its 2017 IPO. Impressive. Shares are also near all-time highs, after gaining 263% in just the last year. Can it keep this red-hot momentum?
4. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years. That’s a great track record. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs in the last year, adding 63% during that time. Is there more gas left in the tank?
5. Roku (ROKU - Free Report) has only missed once since its 2017 IPO and it was the first quarter out of the gate. Shares are near 5-year, and all-time, highs in 2021, up 257% over the last year. Will it beat again?
