Back to top

This Week's Red-Hot Earnings Charts

Read MoreHide Full Article

Earnings season marches on with another 550 companies set to report this week.

And while FAANG is in the rearview mirror, there are still some red-hot companies that have yet to report.

These 5 companies are trading near 5-year highs and have outstanding earnings surprise track records including perfect earnings surprise records

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. There are just a couple dozen companies that have done it.

Yet these companies have managed to do so, and during a global pandemic, no less.

Can they keep their earnings streaks alive?

5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

1.    Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) has the chart of the week. It hasn’t missed since its 2016 IPO. Shares are at all time highs, up 239% in the last year. It doesn’t have a P/E as it still has negative earnings. Is it too hot to handle?

2.    Walmart (WMT - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years. It has put together 3 beats in a row, during a global pandemic. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 22.1% over the last year. With a forward P/E of 24.9, is all the good news priced in?

3.    Appian Corp (APPN - Free Report) hasn’t missed since its 2017 IPO. Impressive. Shares are also near all-time highs, after gaining 263% in just the last year. Can it keep this red-hot momentum?

4.    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years. That’s a great track record. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs in the last year, adding 63% during that time. Is there more gas left in the tank?

5.    Roku (ROKU - Free Report) has only missed once since its 2017 IPO and it was the first quarter out of the gate. Shares are near 5-year, and all-time, highs in 2021, up 257% over the last year. Will it beat again?

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.  

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Appian Corporation (APPN) - free report >>

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks