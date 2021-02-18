We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX - Free Report) closed at $9.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 89.86% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.
DVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DVAX to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.20 million, up 24.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVAX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.5% higher. DVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
