VAXART, INC. (VXRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VAXART, INC. (VXRT - Free Report) closed at $7.94, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.
VXRT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VXRT to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 million, up 10.97% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VXRT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VXRT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.