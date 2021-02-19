Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 18th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND - Free Report) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY - Free Report) provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) provides business support solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX - Free Report) provides software as a service, engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, IoT, and remote environment management. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


