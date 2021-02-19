We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 18th
Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND - Free Report) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY - Free Report) provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS - Free Report) provides business support solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX - Free Report) provides software as a service, engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, IoT, and remote environment management. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.