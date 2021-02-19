We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Discovery DISCA is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by a penny to 72 cents per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 26.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $2.83 billion, implies a 1.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, the average surprise being 6.51%.
Discovery, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Discovery, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Discovery, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Discovery’s fourth-quarter 2020 results are expected to have benefited from an improved ad-spending environment. The company generates more than 51.2% of its revenues from advertising. Sequential recovery is expected to have aided Discovery’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Discovery’s top line is likely to have benefited from a strong content portfolio. Moreover, resumption of sporting events globally is expected to have boosted growth for Eurosport, Discovery’s primary sports-oriented linear network.
Moreover, renewals with the likes of Mediacom, NCTC, Comcast, Charter and Cox are expected to have driven top-line growth despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the bottom-line performance is likely to reflect incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and International growth efforts during the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Discovery has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies worth considering as per our model, these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and is #2 Ranked.
Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +158.07% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>