Omnicom (OMC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.9 (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24 cents. Earnings increased a penny year over year.
How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?
Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicom’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings increased 1.8% over the past 30 days.
The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 6.8%.
Revenues Higher Than Expected
Omnicom recorded total revenues of $3,757 million which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,730 million. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $4,141 million.
Key Stats to Note: Operating profit in the quarter came in at $614.7 million, down 4.9% year over year. Operating margin increased to 16.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 15.6%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
