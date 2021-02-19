We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) . BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors should also note that BCC holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry has an average PEG of 4.12 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's PEG has been as high as 5.31 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.54.
Investors should also recognize that BCC has a P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.77. BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.69 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 2.13, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 7.92. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 10.20 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.42.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boise Cascade is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC feels like a great value stock at the moment.