We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $110.29, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had gained 6.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.
CHWY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CHWY to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.96 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CHWY is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.