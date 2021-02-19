Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE - Free Report) operates as an integrated insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY - Free Report) engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

finance retail tech-stocks