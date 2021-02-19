In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - free report >>
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - free report >>
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th
Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE - Free Report) operates as an integrated insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY - Free Report) engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.