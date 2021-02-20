We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed at $55.04, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 64.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
