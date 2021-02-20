We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GameStop (GME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
GameStop (GME - Free Report) closed at $40.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.
GME will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GME to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GME currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.