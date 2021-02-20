We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.95, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FUBO to post earnings of -$0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.20 million, up 6330.45% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.48% higher. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FUBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.