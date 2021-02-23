Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equity Commonwealth (EQC - Free Report) is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP - Free Report) is focused on infill and central business district office properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN - Free Report) engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP - Free Report) produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) - free report >>

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) - free report >>

Albany International Corporation (AIN) - free report >>

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - free report >>

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) - free report >>

Published in

finance gold industrial-products reit