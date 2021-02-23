We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Equity Commonwealth (EQC - Free Report) is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP - Free Report) is focused on infill and central business district office properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Albany International Corp. (AIN - Free Report) engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP - Free Report) produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.
